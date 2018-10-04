Go through hardships, enjoy training: Governor ESL Narasimhan

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has suggested that Indian Forest Service trainees go through the hardships and enjoy every moment of their training by maintaining good relationships.

The Governor was speaking has with the 2017 batch of trainees batch at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. “If a man like me could reach this position every one of you has a chance,” Mr Narasimhan said.

The Governor said Indian Forest Service was a highly specialised service and added, “Gone are the days when specialised service people held specialised positions in government.” He said, IFS officers had helped him during state bifurcation on several issues.

“Do not confine yourselves to your service. Many IFS officers have gone on to occupy important positions in the government,” the Governor said. The Governor told the probationers to develop fresh ideas and not to be restricted to forests.

He told the officers that the challenges they face were very high in safeguarding the environment, wildlife and dealing with anti-national elements in forests. Mr Narasimhan said that when he was Governor of Chhattisgarh he had come to know that forest guards were given an area of 10 sq. km with only a lathi and a torch light without batteries.

The Governor said tree felling was menace and is being done on a large scale, many times at the hands of mafias. He mentioned the example of tendu leaves collection in Chhattisgarh which was taken out of the hands of mafia and middlemen by establishing linkages between government and tribal people.

The Governor told the officers to utilise the forest produce, make the lives of tribes better and help the government in getting revenue. He asked them to promote development of forests and set up hospitals.