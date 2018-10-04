search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Go through hardships, enjoy training: Governor ESL Narasimhan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Narasimhan says IFS officers helped him during state bifurcation.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan at an event with IFS trainees at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
 Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan at an event with IFS trainees at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has suggested that Indian Forest Service trainees go through the hardships and enjoy every moment of their training by maintaining good relationships.

The Governor was speaking has with the 2017 batch of trainees batch at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. “If a man like me could reach this position every one of you has a chance,” Mr Narasimhan said. 

 

The Governor said Indian Forest Service was a highly specialised service and added, “Gone are the days when specialised service people held specialised positions in government.” He said, IFS officers had helped him during state bifurcation on several issues.

“Do not confine yourselves to your service. Many IFS officers have gone on to occupy important positions in the government,” the Governor said. The Governor told the probationers to develop fresh ideas and not to be restricted to forests.

He told the officers that the challenges they face were very high in safeguarding the environment, wildlife and dealing with anti-national elements in forests. Mr Narasimhan said that when he was Governor of Chhattisgarh he had come to know that forest guards were given an area of 10 sq. km with only a lathi and a torch light without batteries. 

The Governor said tree felling was menace and is being done on a large scale, many times at the hands of mafias. He mentioned the example of tendu leaves collection in Chhattisgarh which was taken out of the hands of mafia and middlemen by establishing linkages between government and tribal people.

The Governor told the officers to utilise the forest produce, make the lives of tribes better and help the government in getting revenue. He asked them to promote development of forests and set up hospitals.

Tags: raj bhavan, e.s.l. narasimhan, indian forest service
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kalajyothi road waits for repairs

Pothole-ridden road at Kalajyothi has been neglected for last two years. (Photo:DC)

Climate, calamity linked to culture, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a first, 7 rohingyas to be deported

All the seven migrants will handed over to Myanmar authorities from the Moreh border checkpost in Manipur. (Representional Image)

Alliance may be called Telangana Parirakshana Vedika

Sources said the alliance leaders discussed about the failures of the TRS government that can be highlighted.

No Bathukamma saris for now

Election Commission of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham