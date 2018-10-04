GITAM University founder dies in car crash in US

Visakhapatnam: Founder-president of GITAM University Dr. M.V.V.S. Murthi, a noted industrialist and Telugu Desam senior leader, and three others were killed in a road accident in the United States on Monday afternoon.

The car in which Dr. Murthi, 80, and his friends were travelling to a wildlife sanctuary in Alaska collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction about 25 miles south of Cantwell in Alaska.

While two of them died on the spot, two others lost their lives while being taken to hospital. Dr Murthi and his friends had gone to the USA on September 15.