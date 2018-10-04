search on deccanchronicle.com
Crude post on PM has Divya Spandana role cut to size

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Actress’ social media role given to Margaret Alva’s son.
New Delhi: Controversy erupted when a news channel ran a report claiming that Congress social media chief, Ms Divya Spandana aka Ramya has quit. Ms Divya’s Twitter bio, which described her credentials as “Actor, former member of Parliament and currently handles social media and digital communication for Congress” disappeared for hours on Wednesday and mysteriously returned as soon as the news was picked up by the media. 

The re-posted bio said: “Actor, former member of Parliament, currently handling social media and digital communications for the Congress party & I love it!”
Brushing aside all speculations of her resignation, she blamed a “bug issue” for the missing bio, and clarified that she hasn’t stepped down. 

 

Ms Divya who is a prolific tweeter, had been inactive for three straight days since September 29, and only retweeted once on Wednesday after all that hysteria around her social account. Insiders claim that she also called up leaders of the party to inform that her resignation was a speculation that is being spread. The Congress has also denied the report.

However, sources say Ms Divya is upset that much of her role has been transferred to Nikhil Alva, the son of Congress veteran Margaret Alva. The actress-politician has also reportedly skipped recent events of the party.

The Kannada actor-turned-politician is an active Twitter user who contested and lost the 2014 polls from Mandya. She was appointed as the party’s social media head in 2017. 

Her efforts marked the arrival of the Congress on social media. Ms Divya remains the person behind Congress’ visibly improved online-cum-offline campaign strategy in recently conducted Gujarat and Karnataka elections. 

She was recently caught in the midst of controversy when she compared RSS with Muslim Brotherhood. Last week, a sedition case was filed against Divya Spandana in Lucknow for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “thief”.

