search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AFSPA extended in Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 4, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:36 am IST
The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions.
The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare.
 The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare.

Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three trouble-torn district of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam for next six months. 

The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions. The ministry of home affairs in its notification said that Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under the AFSP Act, 1958.

 

“Now, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2019 with effect from October 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare.

Tags: armed force special powers act, afspa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In a first, 7 rohingyas to be deported

All the seven migrants will handed over to Myanmar authorities from the Moreh border checkpost in Manipur. (Representional Image)

Alliance may be called Telangana Parirakshana Vedika

Sources said the alliance leaders discussed about the failures of the TRS government that can be highlighted.

No Bathukamma saris for now

Election Commission of India

Telangana: Workshop on higher education leadership

The Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Prof. R. Limbadri spoke on the various issues that are routed in the universities and an immediate need to weed them out.

Gitam’s humble beginnings recalled

GITAM University
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham