AFSPA extended in Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three trouble-torn district of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam for next six months.

The extension of the AFSPA was necessity because of continuous movement of armed cadres of outlawed Ulfa (I), NDFB and NSCN factions. The ministry of home affairs in its notification said that Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under the AFSP Act, 1958.

“Now, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2019 with effect from October 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare.