TS Cabinet extends Dalit Bandhu reach, to seek legal opinion on clipping Guv's wings

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Saturday decided to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to an additional 500 beneficiaries in each of the 118 Assembly constituencies. At present, the scheme is being extended to 100 beneficiaries; in Huzurabad constituency it covers all Dalit families on saturation-mode.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Cabinet directed officials to expedite the selection of 500 beneficiaries in each constituency. It also approved increasing the number of co-option members in GHMC from 5 to 15 and other municipal corporations from 5 to 10.

After an elaborate discussion on the pending podu lands issue, the Cabinet asked revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments to hold coordination meetings in their respective districts under the chairmanship of the in-charge ministers to resolve podu lands issue and accord ownership rights to tribals in possession of podu lands.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was directed to take immediate steps in this regard.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 2,214.79 crore to improve drinking water supply from Sunkishala to Hyderabad, which will now be entitled for an additional supply of 33 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft).

The Cabinet approved allotment of lands sites for setting up district court complexes in the headquarters of 21 new districts. Construction of new colonies for 2,106 families affected by recent floods in Bhadrachalam was also given the nod.

The Cabinet sanctioned new posts for the newly-created forest university. Official sources said the Cabinet also discussed curtailing powers of the Governor as chancellor of universities and about withdrawing 'general consent' for CBI to enter the state. No decision was taken in this regard. The Cabinet reportedly sought the law department's opinion on these issues. It was felt that this decision could be taken after the law department submits its report.