State Cabinet goes all out to celebrate Telangana National Integration Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. It has also decided to hold the diamond jubilee celebrations (Telangana Jaatiya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu) for three days from September 16 to 18, marking the completion of the 74th anniversary and the beginning of the 75th anniversary of Telangana’s transformation from monarchy to democracy with the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations will be organised for three days on September 16, 17 and 18 next year.

As part of the three-day celebrations of the opening ceremony on September 17, the Cabinet has decided to organise rallies involving students, youth and women in all Assembly constituencies across the state on September 16.

The Chief Minister will hoist the National Flag at Public Garden on September 17 and address the people of the state. The Tricolour will be hoisted by the ministers in all district headquarters and the elected representatives in municipalities and gram panchayats. The celebrations will be organised in all government offices as well.

The CM will also inaugurate the Banjara Bhavan and the Adivasi Bhavan constructed for the SC and ST communities in Banjara Hills on September 17. A rally will be taken out from Necklace road to NTR Stadium via Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. Later, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting at NTR Stadium.

The Cabinet has decided to honour the freedom fighters of Telangana in all district headquarters on September 18 apart from felicitating the poets, artistes and other eminent personalities. Cultural programmes will be organised reflecting Telangana’s spirit, arts, cultures and traditions.