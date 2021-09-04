Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2021 Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cancellation of market levy on cotton

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2021, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 4:56 pm IST
While such a fee should be levied only on cotton bales, cotton and cotton waste also face the one per cent fee, the Chief Minister said
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: A one per cent market levy on cotton and cotton waste would be withdrawn and the relevant legislation shall be suitably amended to give effect to it, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Citing representations from weavers and entrepreneurs, Stalin said the levy of one per cent fee by the market committee "is cancelled," and an amendment Bill would be passed in the ongoing Assembly session.

 

Under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1987, one per cent fee is levied on cotton and cotton waste -based on the sale value- by the market committee.

While such a fee should be levied only on cotton bales, cotton and cotton waste also face the one per cent fee, the Chief Minister said.

Due to this, small mills faced huge difficulties and withdrawal of levy on cotton has been a long time demand of weavers and entrepreneurs, he said.

During a consultation after his government assumed office on May 7 this request was reiterated. Considering such requests, the one per cent market levy is cancelled, he added.

 

According to the TNAPM Act, the market committee shall levy a fee on any notified agricultural produce bought or sold in the notified market area.

...
Tags: cm stalin, tamil nadu, cotton
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Last November, Tamil Nadu had promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling, and earlier this year, Kerala had imposed a ban on online rummy games. (AFP Image)

Karnataka cabinet decides to ban online gambling

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC.

Railways to conduct 'Sri Ramayan Yatra' to promote 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Lifeline from India to Sri Lanka close to 150 tonnes of oxygen from Vizag and Chennai reached the shores of Colombo. (Twitter)

India sends 150 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka to help it tackle coronavirus surge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala facing vaccine shortage, asked Centre for more doses: Health Minister

A total of 2,94,87,970 people have received either the first dose or both doses of vaccine. (Photo: AP)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Mobile Internet snapped again in Kashmir, restrictions on assembly of people continue

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a road near the residence of top separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar, Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->