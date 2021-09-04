Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2021 JEE (Main) Exam has ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JEE (Main) Exam has been breached, Centre better at providing cover-ups: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Sep 4, 2021, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 8:45 pm IST
CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven people in connection with alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) exam this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre and said it is better at providing "cover-ups".

"JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups," tweeted Rahul on his official Twitter Handle.

 

CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution.

According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits).

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.

...
Tags: jee main, cbi, central bureau of investigation, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

For providing security for temples, 10,000 personnel would be appointed and trained, he said, announcing fresh initiatives of his department for 2021-22.

TN to hire 10,000 personnel to enhance security of temples, deposit gold in banks

Karnataka government has made RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for those coming from Kerala. Strict checking is being done in the checkpoints. The new system at the temple would help in double verification. — Representational image/DC

Kolluru Sri Mookambika Temple mandates RT-PCR test for devotees from Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra . (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi may visit the US in late September

BJP state president K Surendran. (Twitter Photo)

Kerala's mainstream parties vying to support Taliban: State BJP chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Mobile Internet snapped again in Kashmir, restrictions on assembly of people continue

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a road near the residence of top separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar, Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

NIA seeks 2 weeks to file ‘almost ready’ reply in Elgar case

Status : Published Added By : Tulasi Added On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Modified By : Tulasi Modified On : 04 Sep 2021 01:22:21 Story Type Required Source Required Byline Optional Shahab Ansari× No Photo Title Required 21 Characters Remaining URL(Alias) Required nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Live URL :https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/crime/040921/nia-seeks-2-weeks-to-file-almost-ready-reply-in-elgar-case.html Strap Required 7 Characters Remaining Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj after being arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi may visit the US in late September

Prime Minister Narendra . (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->