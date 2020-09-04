161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Under fire, Facebook says it is non-partisan and denounces hate speech in any form

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Sep 4, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2020, 9:48 am IST
The Congress on its part said it would wait for “further concrete” action.
Facebook caught between BJP-Congress crossfire.
 Facebook caught between BJP-Congress crossfire.

New Delhi: Facing harsh criticism for its alleged pro-BJP bias from the Congress, social media giant Facebook on Thursday informed the party that it was “non-partisan” and denounced “hate speech” in any form. The Congress on its part said it would wait for “further concrete” action. 

In a letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Facebook, trust and safety director, public policy, Neil Potts said, “First and foremost, we want to take this opportunity to state that we are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms. On the question of hateful content by public figures, we want to assure you that our Community Standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity, and national origin. In line with our hate speech policy, we have removed and will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on our platforms.” 

 

He was replying to a letter written by Mr Venugopal on August 18, expressing concern and asking Facebook to acknowledge the issue and take corrective action.

The Congress acknowledged the receipt of the letter and said it would await further concrete action from the global leadership of Facebook and demonstration of specific corrective measures being undertaken in Facebook and WhatsApp India.

“Over the past few weeks, there have been significant revelations made by credible international media publications about the dubious conduct of Facebook and WhatsApp India’s leadership team... The Indian National Congress notes the response from Facebook Inc and their wish to be non-partisan and non-interfering in India’s affair. It must be reiterated that the media revelations on this issue were based on solid documentary evidence of internal communication and are hence incontrovertible,” Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of Congress’ data analytics department, said.

 

...
