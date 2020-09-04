161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2020 Diplomatic, military ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Diplomatic, military negotiations only way forward to resolve Ladakh crisis: India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 4, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
New Delhi also made it clear that Beijing “should not take any provocative action or escalate matters”
EAM S Jaishankar (PTI photo)
 EAM S Jaishankar (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Blaming China for the situation over the last four months in the Ladakh sector that was a “direct result” of China trying to unilaterally change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control, India on Thursday clearly said the “way ahead” was “negotiations” through both military and diplomatic channels. New Delhi added it was “firmly committed” to a “peaceful dialogue” and urged China to “sincerely engage” India to restore peace and tranquillity at the LAC.

New Delhi also made it clear that Beijing “should not take any provocative action or escalate matters”, which comes after the latest round of Chinese military actions at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh both on the night of August 29 and on August 31.

 

In an escalation of the war of words, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that it was “seriously concerned” over and “firmly opposed” the Indian government’s decision on Wednesday to block 118 mobile apps (on the grounds of being prejudicial to India’s security), saying these “national security” grounds were an “excuse” and it “urges the Indian government to rectify the discriminatory practices violating World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules”. Beijing said “suppression, self-seclusion and restrictions cannot benefit one country’s development”, and told New Delhi to “return to the right path of win-win cooperation”.

 

New Delhi, however, remained firm on its decision, and the external affairs ministry said Thursday that companies needed to follow Indian laws. Observers see India’s decision as another instance of New Delhi seeking to impose economic costs on Beijing for the Chinese military provocations in the Ladakh sector.

The MEA also confirmed that defence minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow for a defence ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries would include a bilateral meeting with the Russian defence minister, but that there was “no information” on any similar meeting with the Chinese defence minister, which is seen as another snub to Beijing.

 

The MEA also confirmed that external affairs minister S. Jaishankar would also travel to Moscow for a SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on September 10. All eyes are on that visit to see if Mr Jaishankar would meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi or not.

In yet another signal to Beijing, the MEA also said India looked forward to hosting a meeting of the four-nation “Quadrilateral” -- comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia -- that focuses on the maintenance of a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. The MEA added a meeting of the 2+2 bilateral dialogue at the foreign and defence ministers’ level with the United States would also be held.   

 

But it was New Delhi’s firm message on Thursday on developments in Ladakh that are being seen as an indication of the Indian government’s resolve to continue to hold firm. In a statement at his weekly briefing on Thursday evening, MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said: “I can say that the ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two foreign ministers and special representatives that the situation at the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters.”

 

The MEA spokesman added: “It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect unilateral change of status quo. These actions resulted in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquility in the border areas for close to three decades. Now the way ahead is negotiations, both through the diplomatic and military channels. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue.”

 

The MEA added: “We strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace and tranquility in the border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

...
Tags: ministry of external affairs, external affairs minister s jaishankar, india-china border dispute, ladakh standoff


Latest From Nation

CBSE opposes in SC plea for postponement of compartment exams for 12th class. (AP Photo)

Class 12 compartment exam likely to be held by September end: CBSC tells SC

Representational

Kerala junior doctors threaten to quit over non-payment of salaries, pay cuts

Students flout all social distancing norms as they gather outside an exam centre in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

SoP violations at JEE exam centres worry students

Representational file image

Chennai Metro Rail to start chugging from Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 states account for 70% of total COVID deaths in India

A health expert checks COVID samples of a patient for a possible infection at a laboratory. — AFP

Police thwarts PDP leaders' meet in Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

MP mulls revival of economic activity amid spike in pandemic cases, deaths

The state government has decided to restore bus service in Bhopal on Thursday on a very limited scale. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, BJP to celebrate week-long Seva Saptah

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

SSR case: Man held for alleged drug trafficking remanded in NCB custody

The agency told the court that Vilatra has revealed names of many persons to whom he supplied drugs. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham