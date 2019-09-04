Telangana wakes up to dengue, starts evening clinics

Health officials are not able to verify these claims by taking blood samples and retesting them as notifications are not reaching the district medical and health officer.

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad being in the grip of viral fever and dengue, the state government has finally taken stock of the situation and decided to start evening out-patient clinics from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Interestingly, records from only three government centres — the Fever Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and the Osmania General Hospital in the city — have put the number of dengue patie-nts to 277 last month. Private hospitals, which have not notified their data to the government, allege that the number has crossed 1,500.

In private hospitals, most patients with viral fever are sent to a rapid detection test. State doctors allege that 20 per cent of these are false positive, due to which the numbers appear high.

Health officials are not able to verify these claims by taking blood samples and retesting them as notifications are not reaching the district medical and health officer. This used to be the practice, but since the last two years, it is not being followed. The surveillance team is noting only the numbers sent by state hospitals. The certified tests for dengue are IgG and IgM, ELISA test and the NS1 antigen.

Dr S. Shanker of the Fever Hospital, said, “We are carrying out certified tests. There are too many false positives in rapid tests. It should be rechecked by the department. The last week of August saw 20 cases of dengue in Fever Hospital.”