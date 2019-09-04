Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Putin treated me equ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Putin treated me equally when I was in Atalji's delegation in 2001: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 4, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
PM recalled how he and Putin, during their first meet, discussed not only issues relating to countries, but talked about their hobbies too.
Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). (Photo: ANI)
 Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi/Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, has said that the trip would give “a new direction, new energy and new speed” to relations between the two countries.

Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

 

In an interview to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Modi said, “Over the past 20 years, relations between India and Russia have made great progress. But the greatest achievement is trust, which in itself is of very great importance.”

Recalling his first meeting with Putin in 2001, he said, “Then (in 2011) I arrived in Moscow with the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I was the chief minister of Gujarat and this was our first meeting. But Putin did not at all make it clear that I am less significant, that I am from a small state or that I am a new person. He treated me as friendly as his own. As a result, the doors of friendship were open.”

Modi recalled how he and the Russian president, during their first meet, discussed not only issues relating to the two countries, but also talked about their hobbies and world problems.

“Putin is a very open person. He speaks directly and expects him to speak directly and clearly. Therefore, we communicate without any “but” and “if”. We clearly understand that President Putin thinks so. Therefore, it is very easy for me to express my opinion to him,” Modi said.

PM Modi added that India and Russia have similar opinions on almost all issues on the international agenda.

...
Tags: vladimir putin, narendra modi, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected area category

'Mirzapur DM is making irresponsible statements instead of working to protect the freedom of press. The journalist was responsibly doing his job. This is against the spirit of the constitution, the rule of law and democracy,' Bhadoria told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

BSP hits out at Mirzapur DM for troubling journalists over mid-day meals in UP

18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Punjab: 18 dead, 10 injured in Gurdaspur firecracker factory explosion

Selja will replace Ashok Tanwar as HPCC chief. After the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, many leaders were seeking the removal of Tanwar renewing the infighting in the ranks. (Photo: File)

Cong appoints Kumari Selja as HPCC chief, names Hooda as CLP leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kartarpur talks stalled as Pak demands service fee from pilgrims

Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. (Photo: File)

8-yr-old UP girl gangraped by class 6 boy, 2 others in school; cops deny FIR

She was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school in a village in Ramala region of Baghpat. (Represenational Image)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Watch: Congress’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide at Mysuru airport; video goes viral

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham