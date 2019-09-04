Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 PM Modi, Xi Jinping ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Xi Jinping may meet at Mahabalipuram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 4, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 3:09 am IST
This newspaper was the first to report in its July 22 edition that Chennai was among the venues under active consideration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (PTI)
New Delhi: Mahabalipuram near Chennai has emerged as the frontrunner among the probable venues of the second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in October.

The other probable venues are Varanasi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This newspaper was the first to report in its July 22 edition that Chennai was among the venues under active consideration.

 

The second informal summit will be held in October and the venue is still being finalised between the two governments. The first informal meet was held in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan last year.

Mahabalipuram is home to the ancient Hindu temples built by the Pallava dynasty near modern Chennai way back in the 7th and 8th centuries AD. It is a Unesco world heritage site.

As reported by this newspaper in July, a runway big enough for the aircraft carrying Chinese President and his large high-powered delegation to land directly from Beijing is one of the key parameters when the Indian and Chinese side jointly decide the venue.

China’s new ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Tuesday that China would resolve disputes with other countries based on “negotiations and mutual respect”.  

...
Tags: china's president xi jinping, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


