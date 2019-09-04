Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Palaniswami US visit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Palaniswami US visit: TN attracts investments worth over Rs 2,700 crore

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
The companies included Jean Martin, Scitus Pharma, Novitium Labs, Aspire Consulting and Zillion Technologies.
'The new investments will benefit youth (in Tamil Nadu) as over 25,000 jobs will be created,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter | @TNChiefminister)
 'The new investments will benefit youth (in Tamil Nadu) as over 25,000 jobs will be created,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter | @TNChiefminister)

Chennai: More than 16 firms in the US have committed investments to the tune of over Rs 2,700 crore in Tamil Nadu during the ongoing visit of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to that country, the state government said on Wednesday.

During investors meet in New York on Tuesday, attended by the chief minister, 16 companies had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make investments worth Rs 2780 crore in different fields in the state, an official release here said.

 

The companies included Jean Martin, Scitus Pharma, Novitium Labs, Aspire Consulting and Zillion Technologies.

Besides, Haldia Petrochemicals signed an agreement for an in-principle investment of Rs 50,000 crore to set up a plant.

"The Chief Minister (also) held direct talks with representatives" of various companies "to promote investments" in the state, it said adding he highlighted the infrastructure facilities being provided for smooth running of the business in the state.

"The new investments will benefit youth (in Tamil Nadu) as over 25,000 jobs will be created," it said.

At the investors meeting attended by higher officials of Caterpillar and Ford Motors, who have already invested in the state, Tamil Nadu was showcased as a preferred destination for investments in the sectors of Fintech, Aerospace and electric vehicles manufacturing, it added.

Palaniswami embarked on a three-nation tour last week, saying the visit was aimed at garnering more foreign investments for Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, he had visited the UK and would stopover in Dubai en route to India, where he would meet potential investors.

He is scheduled to return home on September 10.

...
Tags: palaniswamy, investors meet
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). (Photo: ANI)

Putin treated me equally when I was in Atalji's delegation in 2001: Modi

Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur talks stalled as Pak demands service fee from pilgrims

She was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school in a village in Ramala region of Baghpat. (Represenational Image)

8-yr-old UP girl gangraped by class 6 boy, 2 others in school; cops deny FIR

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Nick Jonas reacts to troll against wife Priyanka Chopra for mentioning his wrong age

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thanks for new followers: Porn star to ex-Pak envoy who mistook him for J&K protester

The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India got severely trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)

Building new Secretariat but can't pay salaries: T'gana BJP prez slams Jagan govt

The BJP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference here. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena member accuses Netflix of 'defaming' Hindus, India; files police complaint

Ramesh Solanki has cited examples of series like ''Sacred Games'', ''Laila'' and ''Ghoul'', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to 'paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.' (Photo: File)

IMD issues 'orange alert' in Mumbai, schools to remain shut today

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. (Photo: File)

Watch: Mother-daughter catch, beat up 2 chain snatchers in Delhi

According to the police, the two identified as Abdul Shamshad and Vikas Jain were arrested on the spot while snatching a gold chain from a woman's possession in bright daylight on August 30. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham