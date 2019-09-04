Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Muthoot Finance stri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Muthoot Finance strike turns ugly with MD staging a sit-in

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 2:34 am IST
The police tried to prevent a clash between the two groups as they raised slogans in support and against the strike.
The company has threatened to close down 300 of its branches in the state even as labour minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to resolve the issues.
 The company has threatened to close down 300 of its branches in the state even as labour minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to resolve the issues.

Kochi: The two-week-long agitation by a section of the staff members of the Muthoot Financial Services took an ugly turn on Tuesday with those supporting and opposing the strike creating a tense situation at the company headquarters here and managing director George Alexander Muthoot staging a sit-in protest at the venue.

The company has threatened to close down 300 of its branches in the state even as labour minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has convened a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to resolve the issues.

 

A tense situation prevailed at the head office of the company on Banerji Road  as some  employees wanted to enter the office while members of the CITU-led union blocked them.

The police tried to prevent a clash between the two groups as they raised slogans in support and against the strike. Mr. Alexander Muthoot held a sit-in protest alleging that the police had failed to facilitate the entry of the staff to the office.

Mr. Muthoot said the police were acting hand in glove with the strikers and did not provide protection to the majority of the staff members who were ready to work. He said the present strike was spearheaded by a minority group associated with the CITU and that majority was opposed to it. He also alleged that the business of the company in the last two years in the state had dwindled to four percent from 10 due to the non-cooperation of the staff while in all other states the company was having flourishing business with rapid growth.

He said 300 out of the 611 branches in the state had been on a forced closure due to agitation and that the company had no option but to shut them down if the strike continued.

The union leaders, however, alleged that the NBFC had been flouting all labour laws for the past many years with the staff-having 15-20 years of experience drawing a salary of `15,000-`20,000 per month.

...
Tags: muthoot financial services, george alexander muthoot
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

According to ISRO, the objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chandrayaan-2 completes final de-orbital operations, set to land on moon

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Audit is foolproof: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

The service will be available in Edappally, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Panampilly Nagar, Thevara, Palluruthy, Tripunithura and Kakkanad in the first phase.

Kochi: Milma to sell products through app

Launching the facility, health minister K.K. Shailaja announced that the government has sanctioned a DNB course in cardiology in the hospital.

Kochi: CT simulator joins General Hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coimbatore: Forest dept gets nod for CCTV cameras on fringes

A proposal was sent to govt seeking funds to install CCTV surveillance cameras on the forest borders where elephants frequently walk out of the woods to enter human habitats and fields.The proposal was recently accepted by the Edappadi Palaniswami led AIADMK government. (Representional Image)

Coimbatore: Nagercoil express AC coach gutted in yard fire

Preliminary investigations revealed that a gas leakage in the air-conditioned compartment could have caused the fire.

Musiri professors stumble upon ‘hero stone’ in Kolli hills

A robust image of a young warrior is sculpted below the inscription with his right hand raised with a sword

Tirunelveli: Online sale of movie tickets: Min’s move draws flak in district

This plan is not feasible in rural centres like Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, feel theatre owners. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indian bison electrocuted; 2 held near Krishnagiri

The electrocuted bison. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham