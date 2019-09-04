Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Moon lander is one s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Moon lander is one step away from soft touchdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B.R. SRIKANTH
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Couple of hours after landing, rover Pragyan will slide down a ramp on Sept. 7.
The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to accomplish a soft-landing on lunar soil.
 The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to accomplish a soft-landing on lunar soil.

Bengaluru: All it took Indian space scientists was a four-second manoeuvre to inch closer to history as they nudged ‘Vikram’, the lander holding rover ‘Pragyan’ in its belly, and part of Mission Chandrayaan-2, closer to the Moon, on Tuesday.

‘Vikram’ is now on course to a soft touchdown in a zone hardly explored so far — the south pole region — on Earth’s natural satellite. It will descend nearer to the Moon, from its orbit of 104 km X 128 km, through another tweak of its cruise on Wednesday afternoon, by firing of mini-rockets onboard.

 

‘Vikram’ has been operating independently since Tuesday morning after it was launched as part of the orbiter-lander-rover mission on July 22. It broke free from the mothership, Chandrayaan-2, on Monday after but continued orbiting the Moon till the first step of the slide down commenced on Tuesday morning.

The “terrifying 15 minutes” often reiterated by Isro chairman Dr K. Sivan, is scheduled to begin at 1.40 am on Saturday, September 7, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, viewing from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at Istrac (Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) facility in Bengaluru.

The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to accomplish a soft-landing on lunar soil.

It, however, will top the list of successful touchdowns in the south pole region with its permanently shadowed craters estimated to hold about 100 million tonnes of water, and more important, scientific evidence on the birth and evolution of the solar system as these craters have remained untouched by rays of the Sun. For, an older Chinese probe landed in the northernmost part, followed by Russia’s Luna missions. Space scientists said a couple of hours after landing, ‘Pragyan’, the rover, will slide down a ramp between 5.30 and 6.30 am on September 7, to probe lunar soil over a period of one lunar day (equal to 14 days on Earth). ‘Vikram’ will also be opera tional for one lunar day.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, prime minister narendra modi, dr k sivan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

According to ISRO, the objective of Chandrayaan-2 is to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chandrayaan-2 completes final de-orbital operations, set to land on moon

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Audit is foolproof: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

The service will be available in Edappally, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Vyttila, Panampilly Nagar, Thevara, Palluruthy, Tripunithura and Kakkanad in the first phase.

Kochi: Milma to sell products through app

Launching the facility, health minister K.K. Shailaja announced that the government has sanctioned a DNB course in cardiology in the hospital.

Kochi: CT simulator joins General Hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Dalit woman MLA abused on caste

N. Chandrababu Naidu

HMRL plans to further eat up its pavements

HMRL has decided to set up kiosks and lease them for commercial activities which will reduce the footpath space. This will force pedestrians to walk on busy roads.

K Chandrasekhar Rao cautions officials of negative marks for sloth

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Email ‘threat’ sends security at airport into intensive overdrive

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: Minorities fear cut in schemes

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham