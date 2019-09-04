Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Masood Azhar, Hafiz ...
Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed declared as terrorists under new anti-terror law

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Decision came nearly a month after Parl approved crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.
'and whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..,' a home ministry notification said. (Photo: File)
 'and whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..,' a home ministry notification said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

 

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act... and whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..," a home ministry notification said.

