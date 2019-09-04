Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 K'taka Cong sta ...
K'taka Cong stages protests over Shivakumar's arrest, state HM calls for peace

Published Sep 4, 2019
The Minister has also instructed officials to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order.
At several places in the state protests and incidences of burning tires, stone pelting and torching of buses have been reported since last night, Bommai said adding officials are on the job to maintain peace.
 At several places in the state protests and incidences of burning tires, stone pelting and torching of buses have been reported since last night, Bommai said adding officials are on the job to maintain peace. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bengaluru: As the Congress staged protests in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for "peace".

The Minister has also instructed officials to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order.

 

At several places in the state protests and incidences of burning tires, stone pelting and torching of buses have been reported since last night, Bommai said adding officials are on the job to maintain peace.

"They (Congress) can protest peacefully. Maintaining law and order is the duty of the government. Congress was part of the government that just exited the office, we expect them to maintain peace," he said.

"It is the duty of Congress leaders to see to that the peace is not disturbed and public property is not destroyed.

So I request everyone to maintain peace and help in maintaining law and order. We have to see to that public at large are not affected, and there should be no room for any violence," he told reporters here.

Congress in Karnataka has given a call to all its district units for staging protests on Wednesday against the arrest of Shivakumar.

Bommai, who held a meeting with senior police officials, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa earlier in the day and briefed him about the situation.

Demonstrations, shutting of shops and attempts to block roads by burning tires were reported from Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Chennapattana, Bidadi and a few neighbouring towns, where a bandh has been called by Shivakumar's supporters.

Shivakumar's Kanakapura assembly constituency falls under Ramanagara district, and also most part of the district come under Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency represented by his brother D K Suresh.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has declared holiday to schools and colleges on Wednesday.

Quoting reports that he has received, Bommai said five to six buses were pelted with stones and attempts made to torch one bus each in Kanakapura and Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, a Congress troubleshooter from the state, was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he had appeared before the ED for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

Tags: shivakumar, karanataka congress, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka


