Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 K'taka bandh: B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka bandh: Buses torched, roads shut as Cong stands with DK Shivakumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 4, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Immediately after his arrest, protests broke out in his Kanakapura Assembly constituency with supporters pelting stones at some buses.
On Wednesday, supporters of Shivakumar set a bus on fire and blocked parts of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, forcing the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to divert traffic from the arterial road. (Photo: ANI)
 On Wednesday, supporters of Shivakumar set a bus on fire and blocked parts of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, forcing the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to divert traffic from the arterial road. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress workers in Karnataka on Wednesday protested against the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi late on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

Immediately after his arrest, protests broke out in his Kanakapura Assembly constituency with supporters pelting stones at some buses plying on the way to Mysuru.

 

On Wednesday, supporters of Shivakumar set a bus on fire and blocked parts of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, forcing the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to divert traffic from the arterial road.

The protesters blocked the Ijoor Circle in Ramanagara town on the outskirts of the state capital. Kanakapura constituency falls within the Ramanagara district.

Read | Congrats friends, mission successful: Shivakumar to BJP after arrest

Minutes after his arrest, Shivakumar tweeted, “I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT [income tax] and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta.”

Shivakumar received support from many quarters, including from chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read | Arrest of Shivakumar didn't bring any happiness, will pray that he is out soon: Yeddy

Youth Congress President, Srinivas BV has alleged that Shivakumar's health has deteriorated because of the harassment that the Congress leader has been subjected to in the last few days.

"His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to take him away," Srinivas told ANI after meeting Shivakumar at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi.

Read | Shivakumar's health deteriorated due to harassment: Youth Congress President

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed Shivakumar's petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.

Later, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said.

...
Tags: karnataka, karnataka bandh, dk shivakumar, ed, money laundering case
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). (Photo: ANI)

Putin treated me equally when I was in Atalji's delegation in 2001: Modi

Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur talks stalled as Pak demands service fee from pilgrims

She was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school in a village in Ramala region of Baghpat. (Represenational Image)

8-yr-old UP girl gangraped by class 6 boy, 2 others in school; cops deny FIR

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Nick Jonas reacts to troll against wife Priyanka Chopra for mentioning his wrong age

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Violence is deplorable': Foreign Secy condemns protests outside Indian Embassy

The Indian High Commission in London was gripped with fresh protests yesterday over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that turned out to be violent after damages were caused to the building premises. (Photo: Twitter | @ShaileshVara)

Palaniswami US visit: TN attracts investments worth over Rs 2,700 crore

'The new investments will benefit youth (in Tamil Nadu) as over 25,000 jobs will be created,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter | @TNChiefminister)

Thanks for new followers: Porn star to ex-Pak envoy who mistook him for J&K protester

The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India got severely trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)

Building new Secretariat but can't pay salaries: T'gana BJP prez slams Jagan govt

The BJP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference here. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena member accuses Netflix of 'defaming' Hindus, India; files police complaint

Ramesh Solanki has cited examples of series like ''Sacred Games'', ''Laila'' and ''Ghoul'', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to 'paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham