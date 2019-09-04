Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao cautions officials of negative marks for sloth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 2:50 am IST
The Chief Minister gave a call to develop the villages in such a manner that other states will emulate it.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that he thinks of himself as the chief public servant and officers should have the same feeling at their respective levels. He warned that if a collector neglects his duties, the government will give him negative marks in the annual report.

Mr Rao said that in accordance with his election promise, the retirement age of government employees will be hiked to either 60 or 61 years.

 

Mr Rao participated in the preparatory meeting for the implementation of the 30-day action plan to give a facelift to villages at the TS Institute of Rural Development on Tuesday. The implementation of the action plan will begin from September 6.

The Chief Minister gave a call to develop the villages in such a manner that other states will emulate it. Mr Rao said that to assist the collector, the government will soon appoint special officers of deputy collector rank, and there would be one such officer exclusively for the panchayat raj department.

Mr Rao clarified that the new Panchayat Raj Act was brought in to restore past glory to the panchayat raj system.

He said a promotion chart of employees has to be prepared in every department so that employees know when exactly they will get their promotion. He also suggested that employees withdraw cases against each other since the government is ready to give promotions to all those who are eligible, and added that if necessary, the government will create supernumerary posts.

The CM announced that Vikarabad district will be clubbed with Charminar zone hereafter. He said that the government has decided to extend reservation to ten years for those performing well.

