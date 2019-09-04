Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy� ...
Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle's murder suspect dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGESWARA RAO BALLEDA
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 3:08 am IST
As per reports, director general of police Gautam Sawang has ordered Kurnool IG to send a comprehensive report.
Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy
Kadapa: Kasunuru Srinivasulu Reddy. a suspect in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, died on Monday night after reportedly consuming pesticides. His family members who noticed him lying unconscious, shifted him to a private hospital at Kadapa where he died.

Srinivasulu Reddy wrote two letters, one addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and another to his relative Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in which he alleged that Special Investigation Team (SIT) inspector Sriramulu was harassing him and his family members. He allegedly stated that this harassment was a cause for his suicide.

When information of the alleged suicide broke out, Mr U. Suryanarayana, sub-divisional police officer, Kadapa, rushed to the hospital for a preliminary inquiry.

After the autopsy conducted at the RIMS hospital here, the police handed over the body to the family members.

Srinivasulu Reddy, who was a resident of Kasunur in Simhadripuram mandal of Kadapa district, also claimed innocence and accused the police of framing him in the case.

After the YSRC government came to power, the inquiry into Vivekananda Reddy murder case was speeded up. The SIT team was reconstituted. The accused were subjected to narco-analysis tests, including Vivekananda Reddy’s watchmen Ranga-iah, Yerra Gangireddy, Krishna Reddy, Prakash and Sekar Reddy. The SIT has interrogated almost 1,400 people in this case so far.

...
