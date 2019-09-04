INX Media case: P Chidambaram in CBI custody till September 5

New Delhi: Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram would remain in the custody of the CBI till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case as the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered “status quo” despite the probe

agency insisting that it does not require his further interrogation.

The apex court also asked Mr Chidambaram’s counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, filed before the trial court on Monday and scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, till Thursday.