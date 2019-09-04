Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Schools shut, trains ...
Schools shut, trains delayed after heavy showers in Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2019
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Sep 6, one of days for Ganesh Visarjan.
Mumbai: After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to a wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, “In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed on Wednesday. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely.”

 

Due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train timetables have been revised on the Western Railway route of the suburban train services.

"Due to track failure in Virar, slow trains in down direction towards Virar will be running between Churchgate to Vasai Road stations on Wednesday," Western Railway informed in a release.

"All remaining trains are running late by 15-20 minutes. AC-EMU local train will be running between Churchgate and Vasai stations until further notice," the Western Railway added.

IMD has forecasted heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Mumbai police’s tweet read: "IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.”

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

