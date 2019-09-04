Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 'Evasive and no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Evasive and non-cooperative during probe': ED seeks 14-day custody of Shivakumar

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
It said his the custody is required as he has to be confronted with voluminous documents and to unearth illegal properties.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in a Delhi court.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

 

He was brought to the court after he underwent medical check-up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

The ED told the court that Income Tax investigation and statement of various witnesses have revealed "incriminating evidence" against Shivakumar.

The agency claimed that he was "evasive and non-cooperative" during the probe and there was phenomenal growth in his income when he was in an important position.

Custodial interrogation of Shivakumar was necessary as some facts are in his personal knowledge, the ED said, adding that he tried to misguide the investigation.

It said Shivakumar's interrogation was needed to ascertain the source of money and unearth the modus operandi and that he did not explain cash seized in the search.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj and advocate N K Matta are representing the ED, while senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan are appearing for 57-year-old Shivakumar.

...
