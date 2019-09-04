Nation Current Affairs 04 Sep 2019 Building new Secreta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Building new Secretariat but can't pay salaries: T'gana BJP prez slams Jagan govt

ANI
Published Sep 4, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 11:16 am IST
T'gana BJP prez Laxman said that the state government has instead decided to privatise the corporation.
The BJP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference here. (Photo: File)
 The BJP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference here. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government is planning to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat but cannot pay the salaries of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

"The government is planning on constructing a new Assembly and Secretariat in place of existing buildings worth thousands of crores but they are unable to pay the salaries of TSRTC employees on time," Dr Laxman said.

 

The BJP leader made the statement while addressing a press conference here.

"When the state was bifurcated TSRTC was under a loss of Rs 240 crores but now the same number has reached Rs 3300 crores. Thousands of TSRTC employees are in disarray. They have been agitating but the government has not provided any financial assistance. Now all the employees are going on a strike," he said.

Laxman said that the state government has instead decided to privatise the corporation.

"TSRTC has a vast history. The government is not even concerned about these employees even though they are the ones who fought for the formation of a separate state of Telangana by going on a 42 days strike," he added.

The leader said that TSTRC, which has over 10,400 busses and almost 1 crore commuters travelling through public transport, doesn't even have a committee or a chairman.

