Ex- Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son, Amit, arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 4, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Ajit Jogi described his arrest as vindictive action by the Bhupesh Baghel government.
Bhopal: The son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Amit, was on Tuesday arrested in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on charges of forgery and cheating.

The arrest came following the FIR filed against him in the Gaurela police station in Bilaspur district by Sameera Paikra, a BJP candidate from Marwahi (ST) Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh who had contested against Jogi Jr. in the 2013 Assembly polls.

 

He was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on FIR filed against him in Gaurela police station in February this, Bilaspur district superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal said.

According to him, investigation into the case, going on for last six months, lead to his arrest.

Ms Pakra who had lost to Amit Jogi in Marwahi seat in the 2013 Assembly elections alleged in her complaint that the latter had given wrong information about his birthplace in the affidavit while filing his nomination papers then.

Jogi had mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahara village in Gauerala whereas he was born in USA, the complaint said. He was later produced in a local court which remanded to him in 14-day judicial custody.

Ajit Jogi described his arrest as vindictive action by the Bhupesh Baghel government.

Ruling Congress, however, dismissed the charge, saying that law has taken its course.

