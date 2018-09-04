'Yogi Thali' on offer for Rs 10 in Allahabad

Lucknow: The poor, disabled and even saints can now avail themselves of a subsidised meal at Rs 10 per ‘thali’ in Allahabad. The service was launched in Allahabad by its mayor Abhilasha Gupta on Sunday evening and the ‘thali’ has been named ‘Yogi thali’. The service has been started by one Dilip Kake and his friends. “My friends and I decided to open this facility so that even the poor do not sleep on empty stomach. We have named it after Yogi Adityanath because he is working for the poor also,” he said.

Mr Kake , whose outlet is located in Attarsuiya locality, hopes to open more such outlets and is confident of get supporting from local businessmen. “I am sure when people see that we are doing good work, they will come forward and give us financial assistance,” he said.