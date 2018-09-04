search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No official celebrations in Kerala for a year, announces state govt

ANI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
The events, including International Film Festival of Kerala and other youth festivals, stand cancelled.
Kerala was recently hit by massive floods, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Kerala was recently hit by massive floods, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: After the devastating floods in Kerala that left many dead and thousands displaced, the state government has decided to cancel all official celebrations for a year and use the money for the rehabilitation work.

The events, including International Film Festival of Kerala and other youth festivals, stand cancelled.

 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also appealed to Malayali diaspora across the world to make contributions for flood relief.

Addressing the Kerala legislative assembly on August 30, Vijayan informed that Rs 738 crore has been deposited in the chief minister's distress relief fund till August 28 for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Kerala was recently hit by the worst floods in nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores.

Tags: kerala floods, kerala government, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6 ISIS operatives charged for plotting terror attacks in Kerala

The youths 'had got together and formed an ISIS terror module named Ansarul Khilafa-KL over social media platforms and had made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks'. (representational Image)

Will kidnap the girl you like: Mumbai BJP MLA brags to youngsters in video

Ram Kadam made the comments at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PTI's Arif Alvi becomes new Pakistan president, say reports

A dentist by profession, 69-year-old Arif Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI. (Photo: AP)

Immorality, corruption to be dealt with sternly: Army chief on Major Gogoi

General Rawat said austerity measures will be brought within the Army to the maximum possible level. (Photo: ANI)

Bridge collapses in South Kolkata, at least 5 feared dead, many trapped

The bridge, which passes above the railway tracks, collapsed around 4:30 pm and vehicles crashed on the slums located next to the bridge. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham