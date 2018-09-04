search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Need Rs 4,500 crore to buy EVMs for concurrent polls: Law panel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Around 10,60,000 polling stations are likely to be set up for the 2019 general elections.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: The Law Commission has said over Rs 4,500 crore will be needed to buy new electronic voting machines (EVMs) and paper trail machines for “imminent” simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. In its draft report on simultaneous polls issued last week, the law panel quoted the Election Commission as saying that around 10,60,000 polling stations would be set up for the 2019 general elections.

“It (EC) further informed that as of now there is a shortfall of about 12.9 lakh ballot units, 9.4 lakh control units and about 12.3 lakh VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trail machines or paper trail machines), if simultaneous elections are to be held,” the report read. According to it, an EVM, which includes a control unit (CU), a ballot unit (BU) and a VVPAT, costs about Rs 33,200.

 

“Thus, the EC has said that an expenditure of about Rs 4,555 crore will be incurred on procurement of EVMs for an imminent simultaneous election,” the draft report read. Keeping in mind the average shelf life of 15 years of an EVM, the Law Commission said that at the prevailing rates, Rs 1,751.17 crore for conduct of the second simultaneous elections in 2024 and Rs 2,017.93 crore for the third simultaneous elections in 2029 will be required for procuring EVMs. “Thereafter, Rs 13,981.58 crore will be required for procuring new EVMs for the proposed simultaneous elections in 2034,” it said.

Tags: evm, law commission, election commission




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lawyers pin hopes on Supreme Court for sorting issues

Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu casts shadow on dengue

GHMC claims that they have 150 fogging machines but it is not found to be sufficient as the estimated requirement is of 300 fogging machines. Fogging is done on rotation basis in areas and often the area that has undergone the treatment will get the next chance only after three months. There is only one machine for one circle.

Changes to Kaleshwaram controversial; to hike costs

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Nation celebrates Lord Krishna's birth

Hindu devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami festival celebrations, at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Fascist BJP govt down, down: Co-passenger’s slogan leaves party's TN chief fuming

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham