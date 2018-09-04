Is Mohanlal BJP’s face in Kerala for 2019? Meet with PM sparks rumour

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to brief him about the social works his organisation is carrying out.

New Delhi: Malyalam superstar Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to brief him about the social works his organisation is carrying out. However, the meeting followed by Mohanlal’s Facebook triggered speculations that the actor is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kerala as BJP candidate.

The 58-year-old actor posted that he met PM Modi “on the auspicious day of Janmashtami” and “briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and our multifaceted social initiatives”.

“He (PM Modi) has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala,” the post further said.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mohanlal also said that the Prime Minister had assured all possible assistance for Kerala, where the worst floods in a century killed nearly 300 people and displaced thousands of others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and praised the wide range of social service initiatives being taken by Mohanlal calling them “extremely inspiring”.

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

According to several media reports, BJP is likely to project Mohanlal as party’s candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is being held by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Though BJP has managed to increase its vote share in the southern state, it has not been able to make a major electoral impact. Given these circumstances, the addition of Mohanlal is expected to give the party the desired boost to woo the voters in a state where it does not have many prominent faces.