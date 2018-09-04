search on deccanchronicle.com
Man barges, does FB live from ICU where Hanan Hamid is admitted

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 4, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Hanan sustained serious spiral injury after she met with accident when car she was travelling in rammed into an electric post.
 In July, Hanan, a 21-year-old college student was trolled for selling fish to pay for her education and look after her family. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: A man barged into the ICU of a private hospital where Hanan Hamid, the Kerala student who met with an accident was admitted on Monday, and went live on Facebook.

In July, Hanan, a 21-year-old college student was trolled for selling fish to pay for her education and look after her family.

 

Hanan sustained a serious spiral injury after she met with an accident on Monday when the car she was traveling in rammed into an electric post at Kodungallur in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

The man, identified as Rajesh Raman, a native of Methala village in Kodungalloor, breached the security at the Medical Trust hospital in Ernakulam and forced his way into the ICU to make “viral content,” Manorama News reported.

Standing by her hospital bed, the man went live on Facebook and posed several questions to Hanan to try and get her to speak to him.

Within minutes the live video went viral and many users condemned his insensitive behaviour.

According to the report, the man in the live video could be seen posing questions to Hanan on her injuries. A visibly upset Hanan mumbled a few answers while gesturing him to stop. The Facebook page of man shows that he had done the live for a popular page on social media that posts viral videos.

Upon realising that the man had barged in the ICU, hospital staff immediately raised an alarm and called the police. So far, no formal complaint has been filed against the man.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has said it will ensure Hanan gets good treatment. A statement from the state government said the Chief Minister's office and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan had spoken to the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment and the government will help in whatever way it can.

Tags: hanan hamid, facebook live
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




