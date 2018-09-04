search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bridge collapses in South Kolkata, many feared trapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
A part of the bridge on the Diamond Harbour road collapsed at around 4:45 pm.
Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: A portion of Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Several people and vehicles are feared trapped. According to reports, a person has also died in the accident.

 

A part of the bridge on the Diamond Harbour road collapsed over rail tracks in the Alipore area at around 4:45 pm, reports added.

Rescue teams and ambulances have arrived at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Locals have also joined the rescue operations.

 

 

Speaking to the local media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and assured all possible help to rescue people trapped under the debris.

More details are awaited.

Tags: kolkata bridge collapse, majerhat bridge, kolkata
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

This is the first title of the six-book global deal that Amazon Publishing announced with Chetan Bhagat in April this year.
 

Lioness gives birth to world's first test-tube cubs

The success of the process could offer hope for saving species like the tiger and snow leopard, both of whom are threatened by extinction, say researchers. (Pixabay)
 

Apple Watch Round Series is absolutely gorgeous

Will Apple make this a reality?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man barges, does FB live from ICU where Hanan Hamid is admitted

In July, Hanan, a 21-year-old college student was trolled for selling fish to pay for her education and look after her family. (Photo: File)

Is Mohanlal BJP’s face in Kerala for 2019? Meet with PM sparks rumour

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to brief him about the social works his organisation is carrying out.

'Immediately' bring petrol, diesel under GST: Chidambaram blames govt for price hike

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the central government blaming the states is a 'spurious argument'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Soldiers can't be denied use of social media, smartphones, says Army chief

The Army chief said if the armed forces don't keep pace with time and the manner in which social media is moving forward then it will be 'fire-fighting' to keep up with time. (Photo: File)

Lois Sophia gets support from MK Stalin, Kamal Haasan

DMK president M K Stalin came out in support of the student who was arrested by the Thoothukudi police for shouting
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham