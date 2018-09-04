Bridge collapses in South Kolkata, many feared trapped

Kolkata: A portion of Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Several people and vehicles are feared trapped. According to reports, a person has also died in the accident.

A part of the bridge on the Diamond Harbour road collapsed over rail tracks in the Alipore area at around 4:45 pm, reports added.

Rescue teams and ambulances have arrived at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Locals have also joined the rescue operations.

#WATCH: Rescue teams and ambulances arrive at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/5pgpxSgwke — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

Speaking to the local media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and assured all possible help to rescue people trapped under the debris.

More details are awaited.