search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka ULB polls: Congress rides urban wave, JD(S) hangs on

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Wins 946 of 2709 seats in local body polls.
Congress workers celebrate their party’s win in urban local body polls, in Mysuru on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
 Congress workers celebrate their party’s win in urban local body polls, in Mysuru on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: After a severe blow in the recent Assembly polls when it lost more than 40 seats, the Congress party made a remarkable comeback in the prestigious elections to nab more than a hundred urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, winning 946 of the 2,709 seats for which polls were held with the saffron party coming second with 875 and the JD (S) at third place with 345 seats.   Of the three city corporations which faced the polls, the BJP won Shivamogga -  the hometown of its state president B.S. Yeddyurappa but could not get  a clear majority in Tumakuru and Mysuru where it emerged as the single largest party.

The Congress and JD(S) are likely to strike a pact to come to power in both corporations like they did to form a coalition and frustrate the BJP's attempt to seize power after the Assembly polls.       The ULB polls cannot be considered a definite indicator of the mood of the people as local issues tend to predominate but with parliament elections barely nine months away, the results prove that the JD(S)-Congress coalition has been able to push the BJP on the back foot after it came so close to power winning more than a hundred seats in the Assembly polls.  In fact the BJP lost in strongholds like Haveri, Hukkeri  in Mumbai-Karnataka and in several places in Hyderabad-Karnataka which may force a serious rethink of its policies and priorities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. 

 

As for the performance of the coalition partners, they fought the polls separately and still managed to grab a huge number of seats  raising the pertinent question- what if they had joined hands particularly in the Old Mysuru region where both parties have a strong presence?   Reacting to the results,  BJP state president Yeddyurappa admitted that the results are not up to expectations but tried to brush aside the not so impressive show remarking that these polls could not be a trendsetter for the Lok Sabha elections which are fought on different issues.  

KPCC president, Dinesh Gundurao said the poll outcome is a fitting reply to those who have been claiming that the Congress has become weak in the state. "Former CM Siddaramaiah and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda have made it clear that the Congress and JD (S) will come together to take control of the administration in towns and cities which witnessed a fractured verdict," he said.  

Tags: ulb polls, jd (s), congress
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lawyers pin hopes on Supreme Court for sorting issues

Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu casts shadow on dengue

GHMC claims that they have 150 fogging machines but it is not found to be sufficient as the estimated requirement is of 300 fogging machines. Fogging is done on rotation basis in areas and often the area that has undergone the treatment will get the next chance only after three months. There is only one machine for one circle.

Changes to Kaleshwaram controversial; to hike costs

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Nation celebrates Lord Krishna's birth

Hindu devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami festival celebrations, at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Fascist BJP govt down, down: Co-passenger’s slogan leaves party's TN chief fuming

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham