In Indirinagar, DyCM Dr G Parameshwar faces a ‘complex’ situation

BENGALURU: Members of iChange Indirinagar, the vocal, prolific residents’ group which has, of late, been protesting the proposed demolition of the BDA complex in their area, were mollified when Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar paid them a visit on Monday morning during his inspection rounds.

The proposed redevelopment of the complex, which will require 175 trees to be felled, has met with the wrath of civic activists. “The issue is no longer in our hands,” he said to the media.

“The tender process for the new building has been completed and work is about to begin. It is at this stage that residents have approached us. We will try out best to do the needful without causing any inconvenience to the residents.”

Indiranagar residents are against the new proposed shopping complex by BDA because it would result in 171 trees been axed, which would be in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regulations regarding lake buffer zones.

The North East Monsoon, which, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, will bring heavy rainfall over Bengaluru, was the crux of the inspection. Dr Parameshwar instructed officials to plan ongoing civic work bearing the rain in mind, as flooded roads and overflowing drains bring the city to a standstill.

While much of this has been attributed to civic bodies functioning like silos, independently of each other, Dr Parameshwar expressed the need to form a committee that will coordinate between the various civic agencies. Dr Parameshwar began his rounds by inspecting a storm water drain that passes through Koramangala and C.V. Raman Nagar. The canal, which was filled with sewage, connects a few lakes. He instructed officials to desilt the canal before the monsoon.