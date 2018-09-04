Hyderabad: Complaint against Heera Group

Hyderabad: A city-based man working in Oman as a technician, lodged a complaint against the Heera Group for alleged cheating because it failed to give returns as promised for the investments made by him.

The complainant, Mohammed Abdul Kareem Faisal, stated that he deposited Rs 4 lakh in Heera Retail Pvt Ltd and Heera Textile Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, after seeing advertisements of high returns in April this year.

The company issued two bonds of Rs 2 lakh each as a receipt to him. After he returned from Oman, he went to the office of the Heera Group at Banjara Hills to ask about the 40 per cent returns as promised, but he was not given his money back.

Banjara Hills inspector K Srinivas said that one Kareem Faisal had also lodged a complaint two days ago alleging cheating by the Heera Group owned by Nowhera Shaik. A preliminary inquiry is underway, following which further action would be taken.