search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

From Chhattisgarh jail, murder convict sends Rs 50 Cr ransom letter to Naveen Patnaik

PTI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 8:57 am IST
The letter was sent through post, received by Odisha Police on August 25, who in turn informed their Bilaspur counterparts on Sunday.
In the letter, the prisoner, 40-year-old Pushpendra Nath Chouhan, had demanded Rs 50 crore from Patnaik, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said. (Photo: File)
 In the letter, the prisoner, 40-year-old Pushpendra Nath Chouhan, had demanded Rs 50 crore from Patnaik, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said. (Photo: File)

Bilaspur: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently received a letter demanding Rs 50 crore ransom. An investigation was initiated immediately, following which an inmate of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district jail was identified as its sender, the police said on Monday.

In the letter, the prisoner, 40-year-old Pushpendra Nath Chouhan, had demanded Rs 50 crore from Patnaik, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said, but refused to divulge the content of the letter and the exact threat mentioned in it, asserting that the matter was still under investigation.

 

He said the letter, sent through post, was received by the Odisha Police on August 25, who in turn informed their Bilaspur counterparts on Sunday.

The Bilaspur Police swung into action after being alerted, following which the officials identified and interrogated Chouhan, who belongs to Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh. He is currently serving a jail term in cases of dacoity and murder, and has been in prison since 2009, Sheikh said.

Chouhan has confessed to have written the letter to Patnaik, the Superintendent of Police said, claiming that his objective was only to "garner public attention".

"On Sunday, Odisha Additional Director General (Intelligence), in a letter, informed Bilaspur police about the threat letter written to Chief Minister Patnaik," he said. Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar interrogated Chouhan on Sunday, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, Chouhan has been found to be mentally unstable, Sheikh said. He said police will conduct a detailed investigation and send a report to the Odisha Police, who will take further action in the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar said Chouhan told him that he had a habit of writing such letters and had sent a similar letter to a district collector of Odisha in the past.

Chhattisgarh Director General (Jail) Girdhari Nayak visited Bilaspur Jail on Monday and directed the authorities to probe the matter.

Tags: naveen patnaik, ransom letter, bilaspur district jail, odisha police
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Bilaspur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kate beats Meghan to be named 2018's royal style influencer of the year

Furthermore, in April, searches for designer Jenny Packham more than doubled when Kate appeared outside the Lindo Wing in a red Packham smock dress for Prince Louis's debut.
 

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

While most historians agree that Van Gogh killed himself, renowned painter and Oscar-nominated director Julian Schnabel fuels a theory that he was killed in the film.
 

Surprise! Samsung’s Galaxy J7 2016 to get Oreo update, finally

Samsung will roll out Oreo in a phased manner to these devices.
 

Heartwarming story of how US police officer adopted a homeless woman’s baby girl

Since being posted on September 1, the post has garnered four thousand likes and over 500 shares. (Facebook Screengrab/ Santa Rosa Police)
 

Brazil’s first human, 12,000-year-old fossil, lost in Rio museum fire

Using her skull, researchers at Britain's University of Manchester had managed to produce a digital image of her face. (Photo: AFP)
 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP university issues admit card to student with Amitabh Bachchan photo

The student said, 'I have filled the second year examination form correctly with my picture but after I received the admit card, it had a picture of Amitabh Bachchan.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PM Modi's 'slave, puppet' KCR may have dropped idea of early poll: Cong

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said he has been authorised by the party to take a final call on the issue. (Photo: File)

Teachers’ Day: 31 educators to be felicitated at Soudha

Minister for Medical Education D.K. Shivakumar will hand over awards to ten eminent teachers in the field of health sciences in another event which will take place at Dhanvanthri Auditorium, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in the city.

Bengaluru: Transport department to crack down on commercial carpooling apps

Picture for representation only

Bengaluru: Flood-affected Kudiyas brought under special food programme

Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham