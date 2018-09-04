search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre tells media not to use ‘Dalit’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Sources stated that the I&B ministry is expected to ask the Press Council of India to take a call on the issue.
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an advisory to the media, the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry has asked media to refrain from using the word ‘Dalit’ and instead use ‘Scheduled Caste’. The order came after the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court asked the ministry to consider issuing a directive to the media to stop using the word Dalit. 

“Media should refrain from using the word Dalit while referring to the members belonging to the Schedule Caste community in compliance with the directions of the Bombay High Court and the constitutional term Schedule Caste in English and its appropriate translation in other regional languages should alone be used for all official transaction, certificate matters etc, for denoting the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential orders issued under Article 341 of the Constitution of India,” the I&B ministry said.   

 

Sources stated that the I&B ministry is expected to ask the Press Council of India to take a call on the issue. The PCI advisory on the issue is expected within a month.  The Narendra Modi government had also recently issued a similar directive. In the March circular, the BJP government said:  “The central government/state governments and its functionaries would refrain from using the nomenclature 'Dalit' for the members belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the same does not find mention in the Constitution or any statute.”

Tags: i&b ministry, dalit, pci




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lawyers pin hopes on Supreme Court for sorting issues

Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu casts shadow on dengue

GHMC claims that they have 150 fogging machines but it is not found to be sufficient as the estimated requirement is of 300 fogging machines. Fogging is done on rotation basis in areas and often the area that has undergone the treatment will get the next chance only after three months. There is only one machine for one circle.

Changes to Kaleshwaram controversial; to hike costs

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Nation celebrates Lord Krishna's birth

Hindu devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami festival celebrations, at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Fascist BJP govt down, down: Co-passenger’s slogan leaves party's TN chief fuming

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham