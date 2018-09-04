search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh has not taken steps to build HC despite Rs 500 crore aid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 4, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 12:30 am IST
The Telangana state government had informed the High Court that it was prepared to shift to some other premises at Gachibowli.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: The Centre filing a special leave petition before the Supreme Court seeking a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh has given hope to lawyers of the two Telugu states that their dream of having separate High Courts will be realised soon.

The bifurcation of the court was stuck following the May 1, 2015, ruling of a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court which said that constitution of a High Court for AP in any part of Telangana state would not be permitted by law. 

 

The bench held that under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 there was no contemplation, nor did the legislature have any intention, to create the AP High Court temporarily at any place other than the existing one at Hyderabad. 

After remaining silent for three years, the Centre challenged the High Court order and told the Supreme Court that the Act placed no bar on bifurcating the High Court pending the construction of a High Court building within the territory of AP. 

It also did not place any embargo on bifurcating the existing premises to accommodate the two High Courts, the Centre said.

The Union ministry for law and justice in its affidavit argued that the Hyderabad High Court had erred in holding that the building where the common High Court for the two states is functioning cannot be bifurcated like the Secretariat and other official buildings.

The Telangana state government had informed the High Court that it was prepared to shift to some other premises at Gachibowli. The High Court rejected this proposal and ruled that if the existing building was bifurcated for establishing the HC of AP it would be violative of provision of sub-section (1) of Section 31 of Act, 2014 as the same would amount to constitution of the AP High Court within the territory of Telangana state.

The Union law ministry contended before the Supreme Court that though Rs 500 crore had been released to AP as back as on March 31, 2015, for the construction of buildings for the Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and the High Court, the AP government had not taken effective steps for their construction.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal appearing for the Centre told the apex court that the existing High Court building has a sufficient number of court halls for the two High Courts to function separately. Since the bifurcation Act states that Hyderabad is the common capital for both the states for 10 years, such an arrangement can be made.

Mr Mukul Rohatgi, former attorney general, appearing for the Telangana state government submitted that there were 24 additional court halls in the existing building which could be utilised for the separate High Court. If the AP government was not willing, the Telangana state government was willing to move out.

Tags: supreme court of india, ap reorganisation act 2014, high court, hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu casts shadow on dengue

GHMC claims that they have 150 fogging machines but it is not found to be sufficient as the estimated requirement is of 300 fogging machines. Fogging is done on rotation basis in areas and often the area that has undergone the treatment will get the next chance only after three months. There is only one machine for one circle.

Changes to Kaleshwaram controversial; to hike costs

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Nation celebrates Lord Krishna's birth

Hindu devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami festival celebrations, at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Fascist BJP govt down, down: Co-passenger’s slogan leaves party's TN chief fuming

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)

1 ‘govinda’ dead, 36 injured during Dahi-Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Dahi-Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in which youngsters, dressed in colourful costumes, make human pyramid to reach earthen pot having buttermilk, suspended in mid-air and break it. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham