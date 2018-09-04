search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Alliance only for berths at Centre: AIADMK minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Sep 4, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 1:40 am IST
He said no party can form the government at the Centre without AIADMK support in the 2019 elections.
KT Rajenthra Bhalaji
 KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

Chennai: “We will form alliance only with a party that will guarantee cabinet berths for the AIADMK”, declared state dairy minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, thereby dropping yet another of his bombshells in the post-Jaya phase of political conundrums from the ruling party. He said no party can form the government at the Centre without AIADMK support in the 2019 elections.

The minister had caused a mini-storm of sorts when he proudly announced at a public meeting at Virudhunagar some months ago, at the height of the tussle with the TTV Dhinakaran camp, that the AIADMK Government remained safe and strong “because we are taken care of by someone above”. He elaborated on the 'entity above' saying it was Modi's support that was keeping his party going.n P4

 

In his latest piece of delightful rhetoric delivered at the close of an AIADMK cycle rally for highlighting the 'achievements of the government, at Virudhunagar late Sunday evening, minister Bhalaji said, “Our party now has a total of 50 MPs, including 13 in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP Government survives only with our support, yet the Centre ignores us. Are we, with 50 MPs, to be the Centre's bonded labourers?  

“When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there, she functioned bravely with the policy -'We shall honour relationship but will also fight for our rights'. The present EPS-OPS dispensation too is functioning in the same manner while delivering great administration for the people”, said minister Bhalaji while insisting that the AIADMK “will rule Tamil Nadu for another 100 years just as Amma had predicted”.

And then he came to the big proclamation. “Our focus now is on Delhi. What's wrong in our expecting berths in the Central Government since we have 50 MPs? We will form an alliance only with the party that will promise to accommodate us in the cabinet”, said the minister, explaining that sharing power at the Centre is “absolutely necessary” for securing the rights and needs of the TN people.

In his latest piece of delightful rhetoric delivered at the close of an AIADMK cycle rally for highlighting the ‘achievements of the government, at Virudhunagar late Sunday evening, minister Bhalaji said, “Our party now has a total of 50 MPs, including 13 in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP Government survives only with our support, yet the Centre ignores us. Are we, with 50 MPs, to be the Centre’s bonded labourers?  

“When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there, she functioned bravely with the policy -‘We shall honour relationship but will also fight for our rights’. The present EPS-OPS dispensation too is functioning in the same manner while delivering great administration for the people”, said minister Bhalaji while insisting that the AIADMK “will rule Tamil Nadu for another 100 years just as Amma had predicted”.

And then he came to the big proclamation. “Our focus now is on Delhi. What’s wrong in our expecting berths in the Central Government since we have 50 MPs? We will form an alliance only with the party that will promise to accommodate us in the cabinet”, said the minister, explaining that sharing power at the Centre is “absolutely necessary” for securing the rights and needs of the TN people.

Tags: bjp government, kt rajenthra bhalaji
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK in Dhoom 4, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya? Abhishek gives update

People are looking forward to watching Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dhoom 4,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’ and Rani Mukerji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ sequel.
 

Here’s Nimrat Kaur’s cryptic tweet amidst rumours of relationship with Ravi Shastri

Ever since they were roped in by a German luxury carmaker for launching their cars in 2015, they have been reportedly making time for each other. (Photo: AFP)
 

New law allows Mexicans to have sex on street, unless someone complains

The move comes after a survey found amorous university students in Guadalajara had been threatened and extorted by police officers in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lawyers pin hopes on Supreme Court for sorting issues

Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu casts shadow on dengue

GHMC claims that they have 150 fogging machines but it is not found to be sufficient as the estimated requirement is of 300 fogging machines. Fogging is done on rotation basis in areas and often the area that has undergone the treatment will get the next chance only after three months. There is only one machine for one circle.

Changes to Kaleshwaram controversial; to hike costs

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Pomp, colour, 'dahi handi' and devotion: Nation celebrates Lord Krishna's birth

Hindu devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami festival celebrations, at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Fascist BJP govt down, down: Co-passenger’s slogan leaves party's TN chief fuming

Talking to media on the issue, Soundararajan said that the detained passenger could belong to some organisation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham