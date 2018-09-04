Alliance only for berths at Centre: AIADMK minister

Chennai: “We will form alliance only with a party that will guarantee cabinet berths for the AIADMK”, declared state dairy minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, thereby dropping yet another of his bombshells in the post-Jaya phase of political conundrums from the ruling party. He said no party can form the government at the Centre without AIADMK support in the 2019 elections.

The minister had caused a mini-storm of sorts when he proudly announced at a public meeting at Virudhunagar some months ago, at the height of the tussle with the TTV Dhinakaran camp, that the AIADMK Government remained safe and strong “because we are taken care of by someone above”. He elaborated on the 'entity above' saying it was Modi's support that was keeping his party going.n P4

In his latest piece of delightful rhetoric delivered at the close of an AIADMK cycle rally for highlighting the 'achievements of the government, at Virudhunagar late Sunday evening, minister Bhalaji said, “Our party now has a total of 50 MPs, including 13 in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP Government survives only with our support, yet the Centre ignores us. Are we, with 50 MPs, to be the Centre's bonded labourers?

“When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there, she functioned bravely with the policy -'We shall honour relationship but will also fight for our rights'. The present EPS-OPS dispensation too is functioning in the same manner while delivering great administration for the people”, said minister Bhalaji while insisting that the AIADMK “will rule Tamil Nadu for another 100 years just as Amma had predicted”.

And then he came to the big proclamation. “Our focus now is on Delhi. What's wrong in our expecting berths in the Central Government since we have 50 MPs? We will form an alliance only with the party that will promise to accommodate us in the cabinet”, said the minister, explaining that sharing power at the Centre is “absolutely necessary” for securing the rights and needs of the TN people.

