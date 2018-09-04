search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Indian Mujahideen men convicted for 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 4, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed have been convicted by a court on Tuesday.
Two people have been acquitted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007. (Photo: File | DC)
 Two people have been acquitted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007. (Photo: File | DC)

Hyderabad: Two people have been convicted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007.

Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed have been convicted by a court on Tuesday.

 

The sentencing will be announced on September 10.

Meanwhile, the court has acquitted - Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik.

The verdict was pronounced by the Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on Tuesday at a special courtroom set up in Cherlapally Central Prison.

The court had decided to give the verdict on the premises of the special court at the high-security jail, where the five arrested accused have been confined for the last three years.

The blasts that took place on August 25, 2007 claimed lives of 43 people and injured 68.

Following the investigation, OCTOPUS, the counter intelligence wing of the Telangana Police, arrested five people — Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum.

All the five arrested accused were alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Three other accused — Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Amer Reza Khan — are still at large.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari.

Tarik Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

The near simultaneous blasts took place at the popular eatery Gokul Chat and at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres away from the state secretariat.

Tags: 2007 hyderabad twin blasts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India head coach Ravi Shastri breaks silence on Nimrat Kaur relationship rumours

Dismissing the rumours, Shastri termed it as the ‘the biggest load of cow dung’. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Twitter lashes out at coach Ravi Shastri as Kohli’s India lose England Test series

Following India’s Test series defeat in England, Indian cricket team fans have asked for the sacking for team’s head coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo: AP)
 

GadgetShieldz Skinnova review: A must-have smartphone protection

GadgetShieldz Skinnova is a skin and screen protection for phones, and gadgets that can help you keep your devices in pristine condition.
 

Kate beats Meghan to be named 2018's royal style influencer of the year

Furthermore, in April, searches for designer Jenny Packham more than doubled when Kate appeared outside the Lindo Wing in a red Packham smock dress for Prince Louis's debut.
 

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

While most historians agree that Van Gogh killed himself, renowned painter and Oscar-nominated director Julian Schnabel fuels a theory that he was killed in the film.
 

Surprise! Samsung’s Galaxy J7 2016 to get Oreo update, finally

Samsung will roll out Oreo in a phased manner to these devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI Dipak Misra recommends justice Ranjan Gogoi as successor

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday sent a letter to the Union government recommending the name of most senior judge, Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. (Photo: File | PTI)

Get woman BJP leader falsely arrested for cannabis possession: TMC leader to workers

Anubrata Mandal is the party's observer in three assembly constituencies - Mangalkot, Ausgram and Ketugram - in East Burdwan district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

488 in Kerala, among 1,400 killed due to rain, floods in India this monsoon: Govt

Rains and floods have hit 30 districts in Odisha, 26 districts in Maharashtra, 25 in Assam, 23 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 14 in Kerala, 13 in Uttarakhand, 11 each in Karnataka and Nagaland, 10 in Gujarat. (Photo: File | DC)

Indian Air Force's MiG-27 jet crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe

An Indian Air Force MiG 27 aircraft crashed on a field in Jodhpur's Banad area in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lalu Yadav wants another ward at hospital, cities dog barks, mosquitoes

Lalu Yadav had recently undergone a fistula operation at a Mumbai hospital. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham