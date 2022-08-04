  
Rajgopal sends resignation letter to Sonia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Thursday formally sent a letter of resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to relieve him from the party’s primary membership. (DC File Photo)
HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Thursday formally sent a letter of resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to relieve him from the party’s primary membership. He will be meeting Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to submit his resignation as MLA on August 8 or 9, after getting his appointment.

In the letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Rajgopal Reddy reiterated that as a loyal worker of the party he had faced humiliation in the TPCC led by its president A. Revanth Reddy. “It has pained me that those who once indulged in personal attacks on you are at the helm of the affairs in the state. Since I no longer could endure this, I decided not to work under a man who is a turncoat and who has brought disrepute to the position of a public representative and served in jail while trying to fulfil his selfish goals,” he explained.

Rajgopal Reddy also lamented that Telangana, which became a reality owing to the initiative taken by the Congress president, has fallen into wrong hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and family. “It is high time that Telangana was relieved from their clutches and it was only possible with another round of people’s movement. Since the Congress has failed to come up with a proper plan of action (to unseat Chandrashekar Rao), I have decided to choose a different path to fight it out,” he added.

Rajgopal Reddy will be meeting the party’s top leadership including home minister Amit Shah and others in Delhi before he joins the BJP.

Tags: mla komatireddy rajgopal reddy, sonia gandhi, pocharam srinivas reddy, a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


