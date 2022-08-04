Jagan solves a mother’s problem within 2 hours: Mentally retarded boy to get pension

Moved by the condition of a boy suffering from mental disability and his mother's distress and directed Kakinada district Collector Dr.Kritika Shukla to grant immediate financial assistance and disability pension. (Photo: By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: In a matter of two hours, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy sorted out the problem of a mother who took rounds of government offices for the past five years for help to her mentally retarded son.

Moved by the plight of mother Nakka Tanuja with her 10-year-old son Dharma Teja, the CM ordered immediate financial assistance and a monthly pension for the boy.

Jagan landed in Tuni of East Godavari by helicopter on Thursday and then moved to Payakaraopeta by road to attend a marriage. While he was getting down from the vehicle, a crowd gathered at the spot.

Tanuja of Mandapam village in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district held aloft her 10- year-old son and sought the CM’s attention.

Jagan noticed her and immediately went up to her. She told the CM that she had been trying for the past five years to get a monthly pension to her mentally retarded boy. She was from a poor family and she was not able to support the boy.

Touched by her plight, Jagan directed the Kakinada collector Kritika Shukla to grant immediate financial assistance and a monthly pension for the family. The CM gave an assurance to the mother that she would get immediate help.

The collector arranged a car for the woman and her family members to the collector’s office and processed the papers fast. An immediate financial help of Rs 10,000 was extended to the boy. From next month, the boy will get a monthly pension.

The collector also gave a wheelchair to the boy. It all happened in a matter of two hours.

The mother told Deccan Chronicle her husband Nakka Chakram is a farm worker and they have a daughter, Sindhuja, studying Class VII and two sons -- Dharma Teja (10) and Karthik (7), studying in a government school at Mandapam village.

She said that by birth, Dharma Teja was mentally retarded and he is not able to recognise her as his mother.

“Nine years back, officials said my son can get a pension from the government. After he attained the age of five, I roamed around various government department offices with a plea for pension. The officials did not give necessary certificates to enable him get the pension and other benefits,” she said.

“Having come to know that Jagan is coming to Payakaraopeta, I decided to meet him. Fortunately, I could meet him and present my problem,’’ she said.

Tanuja said her second son Karthik was also suffering from a urinary infection. Three surgeries were performed on him, but the health problem has not been solved. She requested the officials to help her second son get better medical treatment.