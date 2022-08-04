  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2022 Farmers with problem ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers with problems in land records awaiting Rythu Sadassus in August

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Glitches like the missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list in the Dharani portal are matters of serious concern to as many as 78,204 farmers in this district. (Photo: DC/ File)
 Glitches like the missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list in the Dharani portal are matters of serious concern to as many as 78,204 farmers in this district. (Photo: DC/ File)

Khammam: Glitches like the missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list in the Dharani portal are matters of serious concern to as many as 78,204 farmers in this district.

The aim of the government in bringing Dharani was to solve the land issues and give relief to landowners. The portal however brought with it new issues while addressing the old problems of farmers.

The lack of options in the Dharani portal is seen as a major flaw with the system. The proposed Rythu Sadassu set for the first week of July was meanwhile postponed due to the rains.

Farmers are waiting for their turn to solve their land issues when the Rythu Sadassu takes place this month. The plan is to hold the meet in 250 villages.

The agony of the farmers is that the lands in their possession for long is now being shown in the prohibited list of the Dharani portal.

R Venkateswarlu, a retired tehsildar, said, “The government had not made a preliminary survey while updating the survey numbers in these villages. There are thousands of missing survey numbers in the portal.”

There are 1,196 missing survey numbers in the district and the extent of the land in these is more than 9,000 acres. Nearly 1,000 mutation applications, 70,000 sada bainama, 6,000 applications pertaining to lands in prohibited list and 58 name-changes were pending in the district.

Another major issue is that the records show less land than what is the possession of farmers and in old records. There were 453 such cases in 20 mandals in the district.

Thousands of farmlands were reshaped as residential colonies and there is no information on these in the Dharani portal. The extent of lands acquired for national highways and government projects is shown as more than the actual acquisitions, in the Dharani.

There is no option to change the names of ownership for farmers who bought lands and tilled them for a long time. The names of buyers were shown in the portal.

Farmers are expected to get the errors in the Inam, jagirdar, assigned, poramboku, wakf and bhoodan lands corrected. There are issues on the demarcations of lands between agency and patta lands.

The Rythu Sadassulus are planned to be held for three to four days in a mandal to solve the similar issues.

Appa Rao, a farmer in Errupalem, said, “We as farmers are eagerly waiting for the revenue sadassulu in the district.”

...
Tags: dharani portal, rythu sadassu
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

News

RSV, HRF say farmers’ families denied mandated compensation

26,40,000 Paris brand cigarettes packed in 264 cartons and 16,32,000 Gold Vimal cigarettes packed in 136 cartons were seized. (DC Image)

Rs. 3.45 crore worth foreign cigarettes seized in Vijayawada

The Governor celebrated his birthday at Raj Bhavan in a low-key manner in the wake of Covid-19. (DC Image)

President, V-P, CM, others greet AP Governor on 89th birthday

Commanding Officer of USS Frank, Capt John T Frye calls on the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral, Sanjay Vatsayan upon the arrival of USS Frank Cable (AS-40), an Emory S. Land-class submarine support ship of United States Navy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

US submarine Frank Cable docks in Vizag after Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia visits



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Money laundering probe: ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

View of the Congress-owned Herald House after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)

PM Modi uses Tiranga as profile picture, urges all to follow suit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put the Tiranga, the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts. (Photo: PTI Photo)

'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' Shah appeals

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation. — PTI

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->