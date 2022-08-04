Farmers with problems in land records awaiting Rythu Sadassus in August

Glitches like the missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list in the Dharani portal are matters of serious concern to as many as 78,204 farmers in this district. (Photo: DC/ File)

Khammam: Glitches like the missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list in the Dharani portal are matters of serious concern to as many as 78,204 farmers in this district.

The aim of the government in bringing Dharani was to solve the land issues and give relief to landowners. The portal however brought with it new issues while addressing the old problems of farmers.

The lack of options in the Dharani portal is seen as a major flaw with the system. The proposed Rythu Sadassu set for the first week of July was meanwhile postponed due to the rains.

Farmers are waiting for their turn to solve their land issues when the Rythu Sadassu takes place this month. The plan is to hold the meet in 250 villages.

The agony of the farmers is that the lands in their possession for long is now being shown in the prohibited list of the Dharani portal.

R Venkateswarlu, a retired tehsildar, said, “The government had not made a preliminary survey while updating the survey numbers in these villages. There are thousands of missing survey numbers in the portal.”

There are 1,196 missing survey numbers in the district and the extent of the land in these is more than 9,000 acres. Nearly 1,000 mutation applications, 70,000 sada bainama, 6,000 applications pertaining to lands in prohibited list and 58 name-changes were pending in the district.

Another major issue is that the records show less land than what is the possession of farmers and in old records. There were 453 such cases in 20 mandals in the district.

Thousands of farmlands were reshaped as residential colonies and there is no information on these in the Dharani portal. The extent of lands acquired for national highways and government projects is shown as more than the actual acquisitions, in the Dharani.

There is no option to change the names of ownership for farmers who bought lands and tilled them for a long time. The names of buyers were shown in the portal.

Farmers are expected to get the errors in the Inam, jagirdar, assigned, poramboku, wakf and bhoodan lands corrected. There are issues on the demarcations of lands between agency and patta lands.

The Rythu Sadassulus are planned to be held for three to four days in a mandal to solve the similar issues.

Appa Rao, a farmer in Errupalem, said, “We as farmers are eagerly waiting for the revenue sadassulu in the district.”