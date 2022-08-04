  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2022 CJI NV Ramana recomm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
CJI Ramana handing over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit. (ANI)
 CJI Ramana handing over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit. (ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Justice Lalit to become the 49th Chief Justice of India. Chief Justice Ramana will be retiring August 26.

On Wednesday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's office sent a communication to NV Ramana seeking his recommendation for appointment of the next CJI.

CJI Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice UU Lalit would have a short tenure as he will retire on November 8.

...
Tags: cji ramana, cji nv ramana, justice uu lalit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition members against the alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate by the government. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Oppn uproar over 'misuse' of ED

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo by arrangement)

12 TRS MLAs to join BJP soon: Bandi Sanjay

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visiting Muttalli landslide area. (Photo by arrangement)

Karnataka govt to conduct geological study of Muttalli landslide area

Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

'Real' Shiv Sena fight: SC breather for Thackeray faction



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Money laundering probe: ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

View of the Congress-owned Herald House after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->