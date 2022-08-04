CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI Ramana handing over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit. (ANI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Justice Lalit to become the 49th Chief Justice of India. Chief Justice Ramana will be retiring August 26.

On Wednesday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's office sent a communication to NV Ramana seeking his recommendation for appointment of the next CJI.

CJI Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice UU Lalit would have a short tenure as he will retire on November 8.