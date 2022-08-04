  
Centre yet to get complete proposal on shifting of AP HC to Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Vijayawada: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has said a complete proposal on the shifting of the high court to Kurnool is yet to reach to the Centre from the AP Government.

He was replying to an unstarred question from Telugu Desam MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra and Mopidevi Venkataramana in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Their question was, whether the Centre received any request to shift the high court from Amaravati to Kurnool and whether it had taken a decision.

The Union minister said that both the state government and the AP high court should first discuss and form their opinion and then submit a complete proposal to the central government.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to fund the running of the HC while the Chief Justice would run its day-to-day administration.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had proposed the shifting of the high court from Amaravati to Kurnool in February, 2020. The HC in Amaravati was established under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and it has been functioning from January 1, 2019, the minister told Rajya Sabha.

Tags: kiren rijiju, amaravati high court, ap high court at kurnool, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


