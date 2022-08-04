About 100 IIIT Basar students fall sick in suspected food poisoning

Nearly 100 students of E1 and E2 of IIIT Basar reportedly suffered from headaches and stomach aches and took treatment at the hospital on the campus till Thursday evening from Wednesday night. (Representational Photo:DC)

ADILABAD: Nearly 100 students of E1 and E2 of IIIT Basar reportedly suffered from headaches and stomach aches and took treatment at the hospital on the campus till Thursday evening from Wednesday night.

However, only 10 members were admitted to the hospital and treated. The medical staff at the hospital sent the students to their hostels after treating them.

The students who were affected said they had developed symptoms of food poisoning but the impact was low when compared to the previous incident.

A senior student told the Deccan Chronicle that many students who were affected were not revealing exactly what happened to them since they were not affected severely. The senior student said the exact picture would come out only after going through the patient register at the hospital as to how many students were treated on Wednesday evening.

A student who checked the register at the hospital said about 100 students took treatment and among them, 70 were girls. Students were continuingly visiting the hospital with health complaints, he added.

The medical staff sent the students to their hostels after giving treatment allegedly to avoid an embarrassing situation and to cover up the whole incident.

According to reliable sources, all these students developed vomiting, headache, stomach ache and motions. Students had samosa as a snack on Wednesday evening and uthappa for breakfast on Thursday morning.

Dr Susmitha, duty medical officer at the hospital on Basar IIIT campus, said only six students were undergoing treatment in the hospital and four among them were suffering from viral fevers and two were from gastroenteritis and were safe. She refuted the news that a large number of students fell sick due to food poisoning and said the news was false. She added that the students fell sick due to seasonal change. She said the students were undergoing treatment and were safe and there was no food poisoning.