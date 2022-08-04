  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2022 About 100 IIIT Basar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

About 100 IIIT Basar students fall sick in suspected food poisoning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Nearly 100 students of E1 and E2 of IIIT Basar reportedly suffered from headaches and stomach aches and took treatment at the hospital on the campus till Thursday evening from Wednesday night. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Nearly 100 students of E1 and E2 of IIIT Basar reportedly suffered from headaches and stomach aches and took treatment at the hospital on the campus till Thursday evening from Wednesday night. (Representational Photo:DC)

ADILABAD: Nearly 100 students of E1 and E2 of IIIT Basar reportedly suffered from headaches and stomach aches and took treatment at the hospital on the campus till Thursday evening from Wednesday night.

However, only 10 members were admitted to the hospital and treated. The medical staff at the hospital sent the students to their hostels after treating them.

The students who were affected said they had developed symptoms of food poisoning but the impact was low when compared to the previous incident.

A senior student told the Deccan Chronicle that many students who were affected were not revealing exactly what happened to them since they were not affected severely. The senior student said the exact picture would come out only after going through the patient register at the hospital as to how many students were treated on Wednesday evening.                

A student who checked the register at the hospital said about 100 students took treatment and among them, 70 were girls. Students were continuingly visiting the hospital with health complaints, he added.       

The medical staff sent the students to their hostels after giving treatment allegedly to avoid an embarrassing situation and to cover up the whole incident.

According to reliable sources, all these students developed vomiting, headache, stomach ache and motions. Students had samosa as a snack on Wednesday evening and uthappa for breakfast on Thursday morning.

Dr  Susmitha, duty medical officer at the hospital on Basar IIIT campus, said only six students were undergoing treatment in the hospital and four among them were suffering from viral fevers and two were from gastroenteritis and were safe. She refuted the news that a large number of students fell sick due to food poisoning and said the news was false. She added that the students fell sick due to seasonal change. She said the students were undergoing treatment and were safe and there was no food poisoning. 

...
Tags: food poisoning, viral fevers, iiit basara, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)

NGT says TS flouts green norms by taking up PRLIS

14,000 of the 16,044 families identified by the government as flood-affected families have recieved Rs.10,000 each into their bank accounts as compensation. (R. Pavan/DC)

Bhadrachalam flood victims get surprise Rs. 10,000 each

Though media personnel reached the entrance at 12 noon on Thursday, they were asked to sit in a congested room and later asked to leave. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad cops apologise to scribes for inconvenience



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Money laundering probe: ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

View of the Congress-owned Herald House after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->