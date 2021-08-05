Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2021 World famous Ponduru ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World famous Ponduru Khadi in limelight on Saturday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Weavers and experts involved in spinning and marketing of Ponduru Khadi feel a GI tag and digital marketing could help this khadi
AFKKS feels digitalisation of this world-famous khadi and minimum Rs 2 crore capital investment into Ponduru small-scale industry could help boost production of this unique garment both qualitatively and quantitatively. (Representational Photo: AFP Photo)
 AFKKS feels digitalisation of this world-famous khadi and minimum Rs 2 crore capital investment into Ponduru small-scale industry could help boost production of this unique garment both qualitatively and quantitatively. (Representational Photo: AFP Photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: World famous Ponduru Khadi with a 72-year-old history will be in limelight with National Handloom Day being celebrated at the village under whose name the hand-spun khadi is famous. Weavers and experts involved in spinning and marketing of Ponduru Khadi feel a Geographical Indication (GI) tag and digital marketing could help this khadi once again gain prominence not just in India but world over.

Ponduru is located about 100 km from port city of Visakhapatnam in Srikakulam district. Since 1949, weaver families belonging to backward Padmasali and Devanga communities have been spinning Ponduru Khadi sarees, dhotis and wrap-around panches.

 

Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikabhivruddi Sangham (AFKKS), affiliated to Mumbai-based Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), manages the weaving and marketing activities of Ponduru Khadi. AFKKS feels digitalisation of this world-famous khadi and minimum Rs 2 crore capital investment into Ponduru small-scale industry could help boost production of this unique garment both qualitatively and quantitatively.

Weavers use a single spindle for spinning the fabric. The price of a handmade fine variety saree starts from Rs 10,000 as does a men's ‘panche’.
In the run-up to National Handloom Day being celebrated on Saturday, August 7, Deccan Chronicle interacted with Ponduru Khadi weavers. One among them, J. Srinivasa Rao sees the big picture saying, "The government has taken steps of digitalising heritage structures and museums. Similar steps are needed to digitalise every activity of our Ponduru Khadi industry."

 

Then there is Basava Kanthamma, one of 1,100 spinners, who says, "We are able to earn maximum Rs 150–200 a day for spinning threads from raw cotton. We will feel encouraged if our daily wages are hiked."

Fabrics at Ponduru village are spun using a special variety of indigenous Red and Hill cotton, mostly brought from Nimmalavalasa village in Laveru mandal of Srikakulam district.

AFKKS secretary D. Venkata Ramana says, "Our products are world famous with a Rs 5 crore turnover. But proper government support in terms of advertising at national and global levels will broaden their reach. We want an exclusive website, official Twitter and Facebook handles to run our products. We also need capital investment from government to encourage weavers and spinners into continuing making this product. Unfortunately, however, the number of Ponduru Khadi weavers has reduced from 500 to 100 in past 30 years due to lack of support," he pointed out.

 

Venkata Ramana maintains that they are receiving orders from the US and UK and locally from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi through word-of-mouth publicity. They courier the orders; however, it will be great to have an official digital platform to promote and market the product.

As part of their endeavour to project Ponduru Khadi, Ramana told DC, they have invited union minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Ponduru for celebrating the National Handloom Day in Ponduru on Saturday.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said he has requested the centre to accord Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Pondur Khadi and take steps for setting up a Pondur Village Khadi Textile Park in Srikakulam for promoting handloom industries on a large scale.

 

Nirmala Sitharaman to be in Ponduru for National Handloom Day

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in National Handloom Day celebrations at Ponduru in Srikakulam district on Saturday, August 7.

She will honour handloom weavers and highlight India's handloom industry and government's plans for this sector on the occasion. Srikakulam district administration has set up a special exhibition with 58 stalls and 20 live demonstrations of world-famous Ponduru Khadi weaving as part of the celebrations.

...
Tags: ponduru khadi, gi tag
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The NSP left canal ayacut is spread over 16 mandals in Khammam district and the farmers are raising paddy in 2.57 lakh acres. — DC file photo

Sagar farmers assured of water for kharif and rabi

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul to participate in Dalit Dandora

People were seen flinging animals off the roof tops, says Alokparna Sengupta of the Humane Society India. — Pexels

Cases of cruelty to animals on the rise, but scenario is much worse

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo.

AP suspends 3 officials for leaking sensitive information



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Krishna water dispute: AP not for mediation, CJI refers case to another bench

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->