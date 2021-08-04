TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: More evidence came up and added grist to allegations that the actual number of deaths among Covid19 patients in Telangana was played down at the official levels.

Information obtained from sources at Gandhi Hospital showed that on a day when the state health department listed only two deaths from Covid19 last week, the Gandhi Hospital alone had registered deaths of seven Covid19 patients.

“On Saturday, July 31, the health department said in its daily Covid19 bulletin that two persons died from Covid19 in the state that day. However, there were seven deaths due to Covid19 at Gandhi Hospital alone,” the sources said.

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities and the Telangana government.

During the peak of the first and second Covid waves, the hospital authorities, when asked about reports of more deaths than what were being reported, had said they were not authorised to reveal the actual numbers.

The source said they have strict instructions to remain mum on Covid figures and that no information should ever be leaked to the media or to other outsiders.

Another source said no outsider is being allowed into the hospital premises other than confirmed patient attendants. A strict watch is being maintained against entry of media personnel in the hospital premises.