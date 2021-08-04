Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2021 Krishna water disput ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Krishna water dispute: AP not for mediation, CJI refers case to another bench

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2021, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
The CJI earlier said as he belonged to both the states, he could not hear legal issues involving them
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea of Andhra Pradesh which alleged that Telangana has deprived it of its legitimate share of drinking and irrigation water from River Krishna.

The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, took note of the submissions of the counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh that the state wanted adjudication of the case by the apex court bench instead of opting for mediation.

 

Then let the matter be listed before another bench, the CJI ordered.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the central government has no objection if the CJI-led bench hears the plea of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the top court had suggested mediation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for settling their dispute, saying it did not want to interfere unnecessarily.

"I don't want to hear this matter legally. I belong to both the states. If the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. We can help with that. Otherwise I will transfer this to another bench," the CJI, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had observed on August 2.

 

...
Tags: krishna water dispute, cji n v ramana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Water row: TS to wait for AP's reply to CJI's mediation offer

Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said. (ANI file photo)

COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala, says Health Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Cabinet expansion on Wednesday afternoon: Karnataka CM Bommai

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala, says Health Minister

The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said. (ANI file photo)

Maharashtra to relax COVIDd-19 curbs in 25 districts

The government is also contemplating allowing Mumbaikars, who have taken both doses, to travel in local trains. (Representational image: PTI)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->