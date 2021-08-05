Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2021 AP starts hydel powe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP starts hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2021, 1:15 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Nearly 5,000 cusecs of water is being drawn from the project for power generation
They are getting inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs into the Nagarjunasagar project which has 308.05 tmc ft or 98.95 per cent of gross capacity of 312.05 tmc ft. (DC Image)
 They are getting inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs into the Nagarjunasagar project which has 308.05 tmc ft or 98.95 per cent of gross capacity of 312.05 tmc ft. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has started generation of hydel power from the Nagarjunasagar project mainly to meet its power requirement and avoid water going waste into the sea, from Wednesday.

Water resources authorities said that the upstream Srisailam project is filled to its capacity with current storage of 215.08 tmc ft water, 99.66 per cent of the gross capacity of 215.81 tmcft. They are getting inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs into the Nagarjunasagar project which has 308.05 tmc ft or 98.95 per cent of gross capacity of 312.05 tmc ft.

 

“Instead of draining out the surplus water into the sea, we have started operation of two units with each one having the capacity of 30mw, taking the total power generation to the tune of 50-60mw against the installed capacity of 90mw with three units,” they said.

Nearly 5,000 cusecs of water is being drawn from the project for power generation. They are expecting the water levels to dip in upstream projects in the next two days and may continue power generation at Nagarjunasagar project for four to five days. “We may go for full capacity at 90mw, depending on the inflow of water into the project,” the officials said.

 

The water drawn for power generation is being released into the Right Main Canal stretching a length of nearly 200km in parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts, having its command area of 12 lakh hectares.

The water resources officials maintain that as per the resolution passed in the recently held irrigation advisory board meeting, they are supposed to release water from the Nagarjunasagar project to RMC for drinking purposes from August 15 and for irrigation needs from September 1.

However, to avoid wastage of water into the sea, they will release water used for power generation into the canal so that downstream tank-like Bugga Vagu having the capacity to store 3.4 tmcft of water will be filled up along with other such water storage facilities.

 

The authorities are confident that the KRMB will not take the quantum of water being released into RMC for count as AP’s share. “We are using only the surplus flood water from the Nagarjunasagar project for power generation and releasing such water into the RMC,” the officials stressed.

AP Nagarjunasagar project chief engineer Srinivasulu Reddy said, “We have started hydel power generation from the Nagarjunasagar project to meet our power needs and we are also keen on avoiding a situation of water going waste into the sea. As downstream projects like Pulichinthala and Prakasam barrage are also filled to capacity, there is no chance of storing the surplus water in them.”

 

With this, AP is generating hydel power from two projects— Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar. Macherla YSRC MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, chief engineer Srinivasulu Reddy and section engineer Purushottama Ganga Raju ceremoniously switched on the Nagarjunasagar power plant.

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar dam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Krishna water dispute: AP not for mediation, CJI refers case to another bench

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->